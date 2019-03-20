Home Entertainment

Rajkummar Rao, Anurag Kashyap show their support to actor-turned-watchman Savi Sidhu

In the video, Sidhu says that he is currently working as a watchman to improve his financial condition and has plans to reach out to filmmakers.  

Actor Savi Sidhu, who has featured in minor roles in Anurag Kashyap movies 'Paanch', 'Gulaal' and 'Black Friday', is the latest internet sensation. 

Sidhu, currently employed as a watchman at a building in Mumbai's Parel, has created quite a buzz on social media after his interview with Film Companion went viral. In the video, he says he had to take a break from acting due to his deteriorating health, following which he found it difficult to rejoin the industry. 

"I'm hopeful that they will give me work. I've received positive response from them before and they will not say no. Maybe, they are waiting for me. Main aa raha hoon (I am coming)," he can be heard saying in the video. 

The uplifting video did not escape the notice of the Bollywood film fraternity. Anurag Kashyap and Rajkummar Rao, who found Savi Sidhu's story of struggle inspiring, have sent their best wishes to him.

Not just that, Rajkumar Rao has even promised put in a word with his friends in the industry to help Savi Sindhu find his next acting project.

"Very inspired by your story, Savi Sidhu sir. Have always admired your work in all your films. Love your positivity. Will definitely ask all my casting friends to reach out to you (sic)... Perseverance is the key to overcoming obstacles," he wrote on Twitter.

Savi Sidhu played the role of Commissioner Samra in Anurag Kashyap's 2004 film 'Black Friday.' He featured in minor roles in 'Paanch' and 'Gulaal' -- also directed by Kashyap -- and then in Nikkhil Advani's 'Patiala House'.

Kashyap showed his support for Sidhu in a series of heartfelt tweets. "There are so many actors out there who don't have work. I respect Savi Sidhu as an actor and have cast him thrice when he earned the role. I respect him that he chose to live his life with dignity and picked a job unlike so many entitled out of work actors who have either become alcoholics or wasted themselves away," he wrote.

The filmmaker is currently working on a supernatural thriller with Tapsee Pannu, both reuniting after 'Manmarziyaan'.

