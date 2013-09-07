Singer Carrie Underwood has ended up with a sprained foot after she fell on stage.



The country singer was performing to a sold-out crowd in Corpus Christi, Texas Thursday when she suffered a serious tumble and had to be taken to hospital for treatment, reports people.com.



The 30-year-old got trapped under one of her five-inch heels, causing her to land on her posterior mid-song as she was performing on a track called “Undo It”.



Even with the pain, Underwood continued to sing, and made sure she finished the live show.



The “American Idol” winner was later diagnosed with a sprained ankle and doctors have ordered her to wear a protective boot while she recuperates.



The singer also shared a picture of her new footwear on Twitter and posted: "Hey, remember that time in Corpus Christi when that girl busted her butt on stage?! Hilarious! Oh wait, that was me! 5 Inch heels (sic).



"I can't move my toes. Is that bad? ... Good news, it's not broken,” she added.