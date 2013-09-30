I've best wife in world: Justin Timberlake

IANS By

Singer-actor Justin Timberlake says his wife Jessica Biel is the best one in the world.



The couple dated for five years before tying the knot in October 2012. Biel has been taking really good care of him to help him get over flu.



"I have the best wife in the world. She's been great this week," Timberlake said in a chat show.



Timberlake admits he gets cranky when he is unwell, but it gets him the attention, reports femalefirst.co.uk.



"It does get a lot of sympathy," said Timberlake.