LOSS ANGELES: Actress Selma Blair had to be removed from a plane on a stretcher following a mid-air outburst in which she claimed someone has been "burning" her private parts.



The "Cruel Intentions" star flew in to Cancun, Mexico, last week to celebrate Father's Day with her former partner Jason Bleick and their son, Arthur.



The 43-year-old actress was forcibly ushered off her Delta plane earlier this week by paramedics when the flight touched down here after she began exhibiting some concerning behaviour.



"She was met by paramedics at LAX (Los Angeles International Airport) as soon as her plane arrived. It looks like she had taken a combination of prescription medication with alcohol. We don't know what sort of prescription medications," a source told eonline.com.



Blair was immediately taken off the plane on a stretcher after she landed and was transported to a local hospital, while two nurses reportedly checked her bags for medication.



The Los Angeles Fire Department said: "We responded to a call at 2.54 p.m. for an individual who was sick on a plane".



The brunette beauty -- who was with her four-year-old son Arthur at the time -- alarmed the staff on board when she reportedly began screaming, "He burns my private parts. He won't let me eat or drink... He's going to kill me".



It is not known who the star was referring to in the rant, but witnesses claimed they saw Blair -- who was sitting in first class on board the plane -- mix a pill into her glass of wine just before she made the outrageous remarks.