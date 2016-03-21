Home Entertainment English

Gwen Stefani Was Never Comfortable Being a 'Sex Symbol'

Published: 21st March 2016 11:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st March 2016 11:20 AM   |  A+A-

GwenStefani-AP

The file photo originally released by Clear Channel shows Gwen Stefani of No Doubt performing at the 2012 iHeartRadio Music Festival at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nev. (AP Photo/Clear Channel, Andrew Swartz)

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: The “Voice” star Gwen Stefani has admitted she was never comfortable being a "sex symbol".

The “Voice” star debuted the charts with blonde locks and hot red lips when she fronted punk band No Doubt and has widely been considered one of the sexiest women in the music industry ever since, but the singer, who was raised a Catholic, never saw herself in that light.

"The way my parents brought me up was Catholic. I had conservative parents, and I was raised to be very true to my morals. Thank God... I never felt comfortable being a sex symbol. I never, ever saw myself as that,” femalefirst.co.uk quoted her as saying.

Meanwhile, the “Hollaback Girl” singer, who split from her husband Gavin Rossdale in 2015, revealed she would recommend fellow female stars find their "unique" look, because simply being raunchy will soon become boring.

"That might also be a reason why I have more longevity than other performers. If you're playing that card, there's nothing unique about it. But I think there is something unique about being honest... Embracing who you are, and not being ashamed of it,” she said.

