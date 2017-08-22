LOS ANGELES: On-screen Freddie Mercury has finally found his fellow band members for the upcoming biopic titled ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Bryan Singer's biopic about the seminal rock band Queen, has cast Joe Mazzello, Ben Hardy and Gwilym Lee as band members.



Mazzello will play bass guitarist John Deacon, Hardy will play drummer Roger Taylor and Lee will play lead guitarist Brian May.



Rami Malek already is attached to portray legendary frontman Freddie Mercury in the film, which is being produced by Graham King's GK Films banner for 20th Century Fox and New Regency.



Justin Haythe, previously known for ‘Revolutionary Road’, wrote the script with King, Jim Beach and Singer producing.



Filming on the movie is set to begin shortly, and the film already has a Christmas 2018 release date earmarked.