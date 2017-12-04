Home Entertainment English

WATCH | Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard run for their lives in ‘Jurassic World’ teaser

‘Fallen Kingdom’ also stars, BD Wong, James Cromwell, Toby Jones, Geraldine Chaplin and Rafe Spall.

Published: 04th December 2017 03:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th December 2017 03:20 PM   |  A+A-

YouTube screengrab from the trailer.

By ANI

NEW DELHI: The promotional game for much-awaited ‘Jurassic World’ sequel titled ‘Fallen Kingdom’ has started with a “volcanic” teaser.

The makers unveiled a 15-seconds long teaser of the upcoming dinosaur movie on YouTube and it is surely going to make fans go “rawwrrr”.

The teaser starts with Chris Pratt (Owen Grady) running down a hillside screaming for Bryce Dallas Howard (Claire Dearing) and actor Justice Smith to run as he flees not only an assortment of dinosaurs but also flying debris and flames from an explosion.

All of them take refuge behind an airplane fuselage as the camera reveals they may be in danger of being swallowed by what looks like an erupting volcano.

In the first teaser, which was released in late November, Pratt could not hide his delight as he petted a purring baby dinosaur.

The footage was also shared by the film's screenwriter Colin Trevorrow, who also wrote and directed the movie’s predecessor, ‘Jurassic World’.

The dinosaur has blue patches all over it, leading to the theories that this could be one of Grady's raptors, especially Blue.

Helmed by JA Bayona, ‘Fallen Kingdom’ also stars, BD Wong, James Cromwell, Toby Jones, Geraldine Chaplin, Rafe Spall, and Ted Levine and Jeff Goldblum is returning to reprise his role as Dr Ian Malcolm.

The movie is slated to release on June 22, 2018.

Watch the teaser here:

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Chris Pratt Jurassic World Fallen Kingdom Bryce Dallas Howard (

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The big relationship question: Manmohan, Modi and the media
Russians have a new pet - mini-pigs
Gallery
The charming Nazriya Nazim stole everyone's hearts when she first appeared on screen as a child in the early 2000s. Following a spate of hit films, she took a four-year-break after her marriage to celebrated actor Fahadh Faasil in 2014. This year she deli
Happy birthday Nazriya Nazim! Take a look back at the journey of the Bangalore Days' actress
Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami | Kings XI Punjab: 4.80 crore (File | AP)
From Mohammed Shami to Varun Chakravarthy: Check out the complete list of cricketers snapped up in IPL auction
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp