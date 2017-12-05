Home Entertainment English

House of Cards plot turns to Robin Wright for the last season without Kevin Spacey

The final season will have eight episodes and will be refocused on the character of actor Robin Wright.​

Published: 05th December 2017 02:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th December 2017 03:08 PM   |  A+A-

Robin Wright as Claire Underwood in House of Cards. | AP

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: The production on the sixth and final season of Netflix's House of Cards will begin next year without its lead Kevin Spacey.

Netflix had suspended production on the show earlier this month in the wake of allegations of misconduct against its lead Kevin Spacey. It had also said that the show will end after the upcoming sixth season.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Ted Sarandos, chief content officer, made the announcement and said, "We are excited to bring closure to fans." He also said that the season will employ over 2,000 people in the Baltimore area whose livelihoods depend on the show.

Kevin Spacey has been accused by "Star Trek: Discovery" actor Anthony Rapp of making an unwanted sexual advance towards him when he was 14-years-old.

After the allegations surfaced, Netflix and Media Rights Capital had issued a joint statement, saying they were "deeply troubled". They added that Spacey was "not working on set at this time." Following Rapp's statement, the "House of Cards" star issued an apology and also came out as a gay man, saying he does not remember the incident and that it "would have been deeply inappropriate drunken behaviour".

TAGS
House of Cards Netflix Kevin Spacey Robin Wright

