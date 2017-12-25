James Avery as Philip Banks, Will Smith as William 'Will' Smith, and Janet Hubert as Vivian Banks in 'The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air'. (Photo | NBC/Warner Bros.)

LOS ANGELES: Actor Will Smith said he would like to play the role of Uncle Phil if popular TV show "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" returns to the small screen.

Smith, who starred as a teenage boy named Will on the sitcom, said his age won't allow him to play that role again, reports aceshowbiz.com.

"I'd have to be Uncle Phil in that one. I'm 50. Like, come on, Aunt Viv! I'm 50. I can't go out on my own," he said on TV show "The Graham Norton Show".

During the episode, Smith also revealed that there were things that he disliked about the 1990 show.

"It was my very first role and I was very, very focused on being successful so I learned the whole script and everyone else's lines," he said.

"If you watch the first four or five episodes you can see I'm mouthing other people's lines. It's terrible and I can't bear to watch it," he added.