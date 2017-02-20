LONDON: British singer James Blunt says his "American mother" and actress Carrie Fisher may have predicted her death.



The 42-year-old British singer recently spoke with The Sunday Times paper about the late actress, revealing that he stayed at Fisher's home while recording his first album "Back to Bedlam", reports people.com.



Fisher, who died last year, even made an eerie prediction about her own death while Blunt was her house guest.



"She put a cardboard cutout of herself as Leia (her 'Star Wars' character) outside my room, with her date of birth and date of death on her forehead," he said.



"I'm trying to remember what the date was... and I remember thinking it was too soon."



However, he also looked at her passing with positivity: "She went out with a bang, as she was back in movies. Maybe it was a great time to go."



"Fisher was my American mother, and a real inspiration," he said.



The friendship began when Blunt told Fisher he was recording his debut album in Los Angeles, and she offered for him to stay with her.



He recalled recording his hit "Goodbye my lover" using a piano in Fisher's bathroom -- and her late mother Debbie Reynolds, steering clear of him unless she had applied a full face of make-up.



Blunt said the name of his 2004 debut album "Back to Bedlam" was influenced by the experience because he "lived in a madhouse with her".



The two remained friends long after Blunt moved out, and Fisher even became the godmother of his only child, born last year.



"The saddest thing is that my son will never get to know someone I thought was the most special person," the singer said.

