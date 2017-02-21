Home Entertainment English

Was profiled while wearing headscarf: Lindsay Lohan

Lohan claims this happened at London's Heathrow Airport.

Published: 21st February 2017 06:13 PM

Lindsay Lohan (File Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

LONDON: Lindsay Lohan claims she was "racially profiled" while wearing a headscarf at London's Heathrow Airport.

The actress told a British talk show that she was stopped while travelling to New York.

She said an airport worker "opened my passport and saw 'Lindsay Lohan' and started immediately apologising, but then said: 'Please take off your headscarf.'"

She told "Good Morning Britain" on Tuesday that the incident made her wonder "how would another woman who doesn't feel comfortable taking off her headscarf feel?"

Lohan was returning from Turkey, where she recently met President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

She said she wore a headscarf in Turkey out of "personal respect."

Lohan, who has been photographed carrying a Quran, says she finds "solace" studying the Muslim holy book and other religious texts.

TAGS
Lindsay Lohan Heathrow airport Racial profiling Muslim

