Fairytale fans rejoice as 'Beauty and the Beast' trailer releases 

By Online Desk

Disney has released the trailer of 'Beauty and the Beast', which is the second live-action movie of its fairytales; the first one being 'Cinderella' which was released in 2015.

'Beauty and the Beast' stars Emma Watson, Dan Steves and Luke Evans in leading roles. The movie is slated to release on 17th March 2017.

The live-action movie of the famed Disney fairytale 'Beauty and the Beast' has been in the news ever since the first casting roles were announced. Emma Watson was roped in to play the role of Belle, which left fans and critics divided on whether she suited the role or not.

Regardless, the shooting went ahead and the initial posters filled fans of the fairytale with excitement and the trailer was awaited with eagerness. Emma Watson, who has a huge fan-following around the world after the success of the Harry Potter franchise, was seen in the trademark yellow gown of Belle in the story.

She had also made news for refusing to wear a corset for the movie, as Disney princesses are generally depicted with a teeny-tiny waist. Lily James, who had played the role of Cinderella in 2015, succumbed to the beauty look and had worn a corset during the iconic ballroom dance scene.

Actress Lily James as Cinderella with a noticeably tiny waist. (Image Courtesy: Disney/Facebook)

The trailer contains all the usual Disney elements and is accompanied by a soulful soundtrack as is expected from a Disney movie. For lovers of the fairytale, the trailer is indeed a delightful watch, and will undoubtedly leave them wanting for more.