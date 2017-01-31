Home Entertainment English

Fairytale fans rejoice as 'Beauty and the Beast' trailer releases 

'Beauty and the Beast' stars Emma Watson, Dan Steves and Luke Evans in leading roles, and is slated to release on 17th March 2017. 

Published: 31st January 2017 11:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st January 2017 11:15 AM   |  A+A-

Emma Watson on the official poster of 'Beauty and the Beast'.

By Online Desk

Disney has released the trailer of 'Beauty and the Beast', which is the second live-action movie of its fairytales; the first one being 'Cinderella' which was released in 2015.

'Beauty and the Beast' stars Emma Watson, Dan Steves and Luke Evans in leading roles. The movie is slated to release on 17th March 2017.

The live-action movie of the famed Disney fairytale 'Beauty and the Beast' has been in the news ever since the first casting roles were announced. Emma Watson was roped in to play the role of Belle, which left fans and critics divided on whether she suited the role or not.

Regardless, the shooting went ahead and the initial posters filled fans of the fairytale with excitement and the trailer was awaited with eagerness. Emma Watson, who has a huge fan-following around the world after the success of the Harry Potter franchise, was seen in the trademark yellow gown of Belle in the story.

She had also made news for refusing to wear a corset for the movie, as Disney princesses are generally depicted with a teeny-tiny waist. Lily James, who had played the role of Cinderella in 2015, succumbed to the beauty look and had worn a corset during the iconic ballroom dance scene.

Actress Lily James as Cinderella with a noticeably tiny waist. (Image Courtesy: Disney/Facebook)

The trailer contains all the usual Disney elements and is accompanied by a soulful soundtrack as is expected from a Disney movie. For lovers of the fairytale, the trailer is indeed a delightful watch, and will undoubtedly leave them wanting for more.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Beauty and the Beast trailer Emma Watson Dan Stevens Disney

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
LeBron James makes animated appearance at 'Smallfoot' premiere
Army Chief General Bipin Rawat (File| PTI)
Terrorism and peace talks can't take place together: Army Chief Bipin Rawat
Gallery
Born as Frederich Meshilem Meier Weisenfreund on September 22, 1895, Muni was and is still considered as one of the most eccentric if talented actor American cinema had ever produced. In image: 'I Am a Fugitive from a Chain Gang'
Paul Muni, the greatest actor Marlon Brando ever saw
Oktoberfest, the world’s largest beer festival, begins in Munich, Germany, on 22 September. A celebration of Bavarian folk traditions, the event is attended by more than 6.2 million tourists from around the world. (Photo | AFP)
IN PICTURES | Oktoberfest 2018: The world's largest beer festival