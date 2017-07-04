NEW DELHI: Twitter can be a real difficult platform to cope up with and it seems singer Ed Sheeran just got to see that dark side of it.

According to The Independent, Ed Sheeran has quit Twitter after facing nasty comments from online trolls.

The singer-songwriter, who just headlined the Sunday night at Glastonbury Festival, said he had decided to stop using his account after realising that the tweets were "ruining his day".

While talking to a leading daily, Sheeran said, “I've actually come off Twitter completely. I can't read it. I go on it and there's nothing but people saying mean things. Twitter's a platform for that. One comment ruins your day. But that's what I've come off it.”

Adding, “The head-f*** for me has been trying to work out why people dislike me so much.”

Sheeran's last Twitter posts were made after his Glastonbury performance, where he first criticised people who thought he was using a backing track when in fact he had his usual loop station set-up.

In November 2012, singer Adele also temporarily quit Twitter after she received death threats directed towards her and her baby.

The ‘Shape of You’ hit-maker recently announced that he is going to perform in India at Mumbai in November.