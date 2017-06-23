Actor Tom Cruise waves to photographers at the premiere of the film 'Super 8' in Los Angeles. (AP)

LOS ANGELES: Actor Curtis Armstrong has claimed that actor Tom Cruise had an "intense affair" with his co-star Rebecca De Mornay on the sets of the film "Risky Business".

Armstrong appeared alongside Cruise, who was 19 at the time, in the 1983 Paul Brickman movie and in his new memoir, he has revealed the "Top Gun" actor had a massive affair with De Mornay, reports aceshowbiz.com.

In his soon to be released memoir "Revenge of the Nerd", the 63-year-old star wrote: "It's no secret that Tom engaged in an intense affair during the shooting with De Mornay. Returning late one night, I found three or four young girls - late teens, I suspect - lined up in the hall outside of Tom's room.

"I remember thinking 'Tom's going to be really upset if these hot girls interfere with his Bible reading'. So I asked them, with all the stern gravitas of my 28 years, if there was something I could do to help them.

"They just stared at me and at that moment, Tom's door opened and another girl came out adjusting her hair and taking off down the hall, while the first girl in line slipped into Tom's room.

"This was a young man who knew something about time management and understood how to successful juggle Bible study with blow jobs," the memoir further read.

"Risky Business" follows Joel Goodsen (Cruise) who hires Lana (De Mornay) for a night of delight when his parents go on holiday.