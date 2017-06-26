Chloe Bailey, left, and Halle Bailey accept the Viewer's Choice award on the behalf of Beyonce at the BET Awards | AP

Los Angeles: Singer Beyonce Knowles was the big winner at the 2017 BET Awards, taking a total of five trophies at the music event.

The BET Awards were handed out on Sunday night at Microsoft Theater here. Actor Leslie Jones served as the host, reports deadline.com.

Beyonce won for Female R&B/Pop Artist, Album Of The Year for "Lemonade", and Viewers Choice, Video Director Of The Year and Video Of The Year for "Sorry", the latter honour she shared with Bruno Mars' "24K magic".

Mars also won Best Male R&B/Pop Artist. Chance The Rapper was named Best New Artist, while Kendrick Lamar and Remy Ma won the male and female Hip Hop Artists honours, respectively.

The show also featured former First Lady Michelle Obama making a surprise video appearance to present fellow Chicagoan Chance The Rapper with the Humanitarian Award.

Beyonce, who reportedly had her twins earlier this month, was not present to accept her honour.

According to dailymail.co.uk, Chloe x Halle, the duo signed to Beyonce, recited a speech given to them from the pop star.

The note read: "Thank you BET for this award and your tremendous support of Lemonade. This has been a journey of love, of celebrating our culture, honouring the past, and approaching the present and future with hope and resolve.

"Thank you to my mother Tina Knowles-Lawson for being my biggest, biggest teacher and consistent influence. Thank you to my entire family for so much love. To my team at Parkwood, thank you. And thanks to all the fans, my Beyhive, for riding with me. I love and appreciate you. And to everyone at the show tonight, you all look so beautiful. And at home, thank you, and have a wonderful, wonderful night. From, Beyonce."

Here's the complete list of winners:

Best Movie: "Hidden Figures"

Best Actress: Taraji P. Henson

Best Actor: Mahershala Ali

Best Female R&B/Pop Artist: Beyonce

Best Male R&B/Pop Artist: Bruno Mars

Best New Artist: Chance The Rapper

Album Of The Year: "Lemonade" - Beyonce

Viewers' Choice Award: "Sorry", Beyonce

Best Group: Migos

Best Collaboration: "No problem" Migos featuring Lil Uzi Vert and "Bad and boujee", Chance The Rapper featuring 2 Chainz & Lil Wayne

Best Male Hip Hop Artist: Kendrick Lamar

Best Female Hip Hop Artist: Remy Ma

Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award: Lecrae - "Can't stop me now (Destination)"

Video Of The Year: Bruno Mars for "24K magic" and Beyonce for "Sorry"

Video Director Of The Year: Kahlil Joseph and Beyonce Knowles-Carter for "Sorry"

Sportswoman Of The Year: Serena Williams

Sportsman Of The Year: Stephen Curry

Centric Award: Solange for "Cranes in the sky"

Young Stars Award: Yara Shahidi

Best International Act (Europe category): Stormzy (UK)

Best International Act (Africa category): Wizkid (Nigeria)

Humanitarian Award: Chance the Rapper

Lifetime Achievement Award: New Edition