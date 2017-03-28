MUMBAI: The trailer of upcoming Hollywood superhero film "Spider-Man: Homecoming", featuring Tom Holland in the title role, will be released in 10 languages in India.



The trailer of the film will be released in India in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Gujarati, Malayalam, Punjabi, Bhojpuri, Kannada, Marathi and Bengali.



"We take pride at finding innovative ways to engage with the audiences that often turn out to be the trend setters for the industry. We wanted to give Spider-Man a hero's welcome and what better way than people of India welcoming him to their homes in their own language," Vivek Krishnani, Managing Director, Sony Pictures Entertainment India, said in a statement.



"India loves Spider-Man and the franchise has seen unprecedented success at the Indian box office. ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming' is going to be larger, bigger than its previous outings as this instalment blends with the Marvel Cinematic Universe," Krishnani added.



Holland made his debut as Spider-Man with "Captain America: Civil War" last year.



"Spiderman: Homecoming" will release in India on July 7 in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.