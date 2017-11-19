Home Entertainment English

'...The Last Jedi' longest 'Star Wars' film

The latest instalment of the science fiction franchise has a confirmed run time of 150 minutes.

Poster of Star Wars: The Last Jedi

By IANS

PARIS: "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" will be the longest film in the "Star Wars" franchise.

The latest instalment of the science fiction franchise has a confirmed run time of 150 minutes, which is 26 minutes longer than "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" and 10 minutes longer than "Star Wars: The Revenge of the Sith", reports metro.co.uk. 

Director Rian Johnson said: "There was a real freedom in writing. It was something very organic. For me, it was like when I worked on my old movies.

"Walking up the ramp, walking through the hallway, I get flashbacks to when I was a kid with the action figures. Suddenly, I had a big lump in my throat. Just so happy. You know it gets you. 

"This is the first time shooting with Mark (Hamill), first time shooting with Daisy (Ridley), first time shooting a 'Star Wars' movie and you know it's some cool stuff," Johnson added.

"Star Wars: The Last Jedi" will also feature John Boyega and Adam Driver. It will be the last outing for late actress Carrie Fisher as Princess Leia.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi

