'Pulp fiction' director Quentin Tarantino prefers old-school video stores over Netflix

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: Filmmaker Quentin Tarantino says he would prefer to go to a video store to buy movies rather than depending on online streaming sites.

The "Pulp Fiction" director has lamented the rise of streaming sites and movie channels, which he feels don't provide the same opportunities for discovery or level of commitment that rental shops once did, reports ew.com.

"I'm not on Netflix, so I can't even tell you exactly how that works.

"But even if you just have all the movie channels in your (TV) package -- and that's something I do have -- so you hit the guide and you go down the list, and you hit there and you watch something or you tape something, and maybe you never get around to watching it or you actually do watch it, and then maybe you watch it for 10 minutes or 20 minutes, and maybe you start doing something else, and (you decide), ‘Nah, I'm not really into this.' And then that's kind of where we've fallen into," Tarantino said.

"There was a different quality to the video store. You went down to the video store, you looked around, you picked up boxes, you read the back of the boxes -- you made a choice. And maybe you talked to the guy behind the counter, and maybe he pointed you toward something.

"And he didn't just put something in your hand, he gave you a little bit of a sales pitch on it to some degree or another. And so the point being is, you were kind of invested in a way that you're not invested with electronic technology when it comes to the movies," he added.

Tarantino is currently working on a yet untitled film, which will be set in 1969 Los Angeles, against the backdrop of the murder of Sharon Tate and four of her friends by Charles Manson's followers.