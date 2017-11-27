Home Entertainment English

'Pulp fiction' director Quentin Tarantino prefers old-school video stores over Netflix

The director is currently working on a yet untitled film, which will be set in 1969 Los Angeles.

Published: 27th November 2017 04:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th November 2017 04:35 PM   |  A+A-

Quentin Tarantino | AP

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: Filmmaker Quentin Tarantino says he would prefer to go to a video store to buy movies rather than depending on online streaming sites.

The "Pulp Fiction" director has lamented the rise of streaming sites and movie channels, which he feels don't provide the same opportunities for discovery or level of commitment that rental shops once did, reports ew.com.

"I'm not on Netflix, so I can't even tell you exactly how that works. 

"But even if you just have all the movie channels in your (TV) package -- and that's something I do have -- so you hit the guide and you go down the list, and you hit there and you watch something or you tape something, and maybe you never get around to watching it or you actually do watch it, and then maybe you watch it for 10 minutes or 20 minutes, and maybe you start doing something else, and (you decide), ‘Nah, I'm not really into this.' And then that's kind of where we've fallen into," Tarantino said.

"There was a different quality to the video store. You went down to the video store, you looked around, you picked up boxes, you read the back of the boxes -- you made a choice. And maybe you talked to the guy behind the counter, and maybe he pointed you toward something. 

"And he didn't just put something in your hand, he gave you a little bit of a sales pitch on it to some degree or another. And so the point being is, you were kind of invested in a way that you're not invested with electronic technology when it comes to the movies," he added.

Tarantino is currently working on a yet untitled film, which will be set in 1969 Los Angeles, against the backdrop of the murder of Sharon Tate and four of her friends by Charles Manson's followers. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Quentin Tarantino Pulp fiction Netflix

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Drug lord, 'El Chapo' guilty on all counts
Mass powercuts in South Africa, sabotage denied
Gallery
In this May 5, 1965 file photo Gordon Banks jumps to make a save in a soccer match against Hungary at Wembley stadium in London. | AP
Gordon Banks: Check out some rare photos of England goalie who pulled off 'save of the century'
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's daylong fast 'Dharma Porata Deeksha' at Delhi's Andhra Bhawan demanding special status for his state on Monday became a rallying point for the opposition, which got together for the second time in less than a month to present a united front against the government. Click to see photos:
IN PICS | Opposition leaders support Chandrababu Naidu's demand for Andhra Pradesh special status
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp