Home Entertainment English

Blake Lively reveals she was sexually harassed by makeup artist

After allegations against studio mogul Harvey Weinstein surfaced, more actresses are speaking up about sexual harassment instances in the entertainment industry.

Published: 13th October 2017 02:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th October 2017 02:37 PM   |  A+A-

Actress Blake Lively. (Photo | Instagram)

By ANI

WASHINGTON: Hollywood actress Blake Lively has finally opened up about her own experience with sexual harassment.

The 30-year-old actress has claimed that she was sexually harassed by a make-up artist, reports Contactmusic. 

The ‘Shallows’ actress has opened up about the “terrifying” ordeal she endured, which saw the unnamed style guru make inappropriate comments to her and film her whilst she slept.

While talking to a leading U.S. publication, Lively said, “'He was saying things inappropriately, insisting on putting my lipstick on with his finger. I was sleeping one night on location and I woke up and he was filming me. I was clothed, but it was a very voyeuristic, terrifying thing to do.” 

The ‘Gossip Girl’ star also claimed she alerted producers about the ordeal, but the matter was not taken seriously, and instead she was reprimanded for her dog pooping on set. 

Blake recalled, “The producers said, 'This is very serious and we can't have this happen again.”
 
However, Blake has claimed the team's production manager still wrote a positive letter of recommendation to the disgraced make-up artist so he could work on another project because they didn't want any “bad blood”. 

“Our unit production manager wrote him a letter of recommendation because nobody wanted there to be bad blood,” explained Lively. 

This news comes shortly after the actress spoke out about film producer Harvey Weinstein as she believes it is ''important'' for women to be “uprising”.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Blake Lively sexual harassment sexual abuse sexism Hollywood Ryan Reynolds

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Russians have a new pet - mini-pigs
Damascus' Christmas tree brings light after years of conflict
Gallery
Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami | Kings XI Punjab: 4.80 crore (File | AP)
From Mohammed Shami to Varun Chakravarthy: Check out the complete list of cricketers snapped up in IPL auction
The Congress chief ministers in three heartland states of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh took oath amid much fanfare on 17 December 2018 in the presence of party president Rahul Gandhi, former prime minister Manmohan Singh and a host of opposi
Congress CMs take oath in three Hindi heartland states amid opposition bonhomie, absence of key allies
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp