WASHINGTON: Supermodel Kendall Jenner has finally opened up about the controversy that followed her Pepsi commercial earlier this year.

“It feels like my life is over,” Jenner is seen telling older sister Kim Kardashian West in a preview for the 14th season of ‘Keeping Up With the Kardashians.’

Kim is pictured attempting to console her 21-year-old sister, saying, “You made a mistake.”

In the commercial, Jenner is seen leaving a photo shoot to stop a political protest by handing a cop a can of Pepsi.

The politically-charged ad was retracted by the brand after accusations of appropriating civil rights movements to sell soda.