NEW YORK: Actor-director George Clooney recently talked about his latest directorial ‘Suburbicon’ and said his latest directorial is an angry movie for an angry country – his own and is inspired by Donald Trump’s presidential campaign.

"A lot of us are angry — angry at ourselves, angry at the way that the country is going, angry at the way the world is going," he told reporters Saturday in Venice, where ‘Suburbicon’ is competing for the festival's Golden Lion prize, reports Fox News.

"It's probably the angriest I have ever seen the country, and I lived through the Watergate period of time," Clooney added. "There is a dark cloud hanging over our country right now."

“We wanted it to be funny, we wanted it to be mean," he said. "But it is certainly angry, and it got angrier as we were shooting."

“The genesis of the screenplay [came when] I was watching a lot of [Trump] speeches on the campaign trail about building fences and scapegoating minorities, and I started looking around at other times in our history when we’ve unfortunately fallen back into these things, and I found this story that happened in Levittown, Pennsylvania,” Clooney said.