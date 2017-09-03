LISBON: American singer Madonna has announced that she's made a move to the city of Lisbon, Portugal.

The "Material girl" hitmaker shared the news on Instagram, reports eonline.com.

Posting a photo of a kitchen filled with a plethora of baskets hanging from the ceiling, Madonna, who hails from Detroit, Michigan, wrote on her Instagram: "I used to be a basket case, but now I live in Lisbon!"

According to the Guardian, the 59-year-old has bought a house in Lisbon and her son David has joined the Benfica Football Team Youth Academy.