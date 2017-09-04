The online outlet said Lil Wayne was found unconscious in his hotel room Sunday and was rushed to Northwestern Memorial hospital. | AP

WASHINGTON: Rapper Lil Wayne has been hospitalized in Chicago after suffering multiple epileptic seizures, celebrity news site TMZ reported.

The New Orleans-based rapper was scheduled to perform Sunday in Las Vegas, but his doctors advised him to rest for a few days, TMZ said.

A representative for Lil Wayne told TMZ the Vegas gig was cancelled.