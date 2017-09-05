Angelina Jolie's new directorial film, which premiered at Telluride Film Festival, is set to hit Netflix on September 15. (File | Associated Press)

WASHINGTON: She stayed behind the camera for a year, but now, Angelina Jolie is considering a return to acting.

The 42-year-old actress, who recently directed 'First They Killed My Father,' said, “Right now, I don’t have anything to direct that I feel passionate about like this, so I’ll do some acting. I’ve taken over a year off now, because of my family situation, to take care of my kids,” reports The Hollywood Reporter.

“When I feel it’s time for me to go back to work, I’ll be able to go back to work. I’ve been needed at home. I hope [to work again] in the months to come,” she added.

Her new directorial film, which premiered at Telluride Film Festival, is set to hit Netflix on September 15.

All her six children accompanied her to the premiere at Telluride.

The movie is an adaptation of Loung Ung‘s 2000 memoir of the Khmer Rouge genocide, which was responsible for the class-driven murders of millions of Cambodians between 1975 and 1978.