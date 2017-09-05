The stars had met on the set of Legend’s single Stereo in 2007 when the Sports Illustrated model was cast as his love interest, and they tied the knot in Lake Como in 2013. (File | Associated Press)

LONDON: R&B singer John Legend has revealed that he tried to break up with then girlfriend and now wife Chrissy Teigen and she had the perfect reply for it.

According to The Guardian, the 38-year-old crooner admitted that their “breakup” lasted a whopping hour and a half.

Legend said, “I was really stressed and busy. I was just like: 'I’d just be happier single right now,' and she was like: 'No.’”

A few hours after her hubby's interview, Teigen, who has been with the singer for over a decade, took to Twitter to respond.

“11 years later, baby. It wasn't a typical breakup. He was on tour and his voice hurt and he was being a whiny face about everything and so yeah, I was like "no",” she tweeted.

Luckily, Teigen’s bold approach worked and their relationship was back on track within half an hour.

“She pushes me to be funnier,” he shared, adding, “not because she’s trying to, I think it’s just being around her. And to be bolder.”

The stars met on the set of Legend’s single Stereo in 2007 when the Sports Illustrated model was cast as his love interest, and they tied the knot in Lake Como in 2013.