WASHINGTON: While performing at an America Festival in Philadelphia, Jay-Z made his wife Beyonce feel special by getting the concert crowd to sing ‘Happy birthday’ song to her at the gig.

While on the stage, the rapper gave a loud shout to his 36-year-old wife and said, “Shoutout to Beyonce. Beautiful Bey is in the house tonight. Happy Birthday my love,” looking out to his wife and daughter as he encouraged the crowd to join him in singing “Happy Birthday” to the vocalist.

However, the ‘Halo’ hit-maker smiled through it all with her Destiny's Child mate, Michelle Williams by her side.