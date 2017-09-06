LOS ANGELES: As the release date for Darren Aronofsky’s upcoming horror movie ‘Mother,’ starring Jennifer Lawrence is coming closer, people are getting more and more curious about what the title and JLaw’s character represent in the movie.

And it seems like we now have an answer to that question.

While premiering his new thriller at the Venice Film Festival, director Darren Aronofksy told that Lawrence’s character represents Mother Earth, and her destruction symbolises how people treat the environment.

He said, “I think there is absolutely a connection. America is schizophrenic. We go from backing the Paris climate [accord] to eight months later pulling out. It’s tragic, but, in many ways, we’ve revealed who the enemy is and now we can go attack it.”

He also noted that making Lawrence’s character completely submissive was intentional.

“It really has to do with the allegory of the film and what we’re trying to do there. If you think about Day 6 in your history and in your bibles, you’ll kind of figure out where the film starts,” shared Aronofksy.

The film also stars Domhnall Gleeson, Ed Harris, Kristen Wiig, Michelle Pfeiffer, and Brian Gleeson in pivotal roles.

The flick is slated to hit theatres on September 15. (ANI)