For the first time ever, American actress Meghan Markle has spoken publically about her relationship with Britain's Prince Harry.

WASHINGTON: For the first time ever, American actress Meghan Markle has spoken publically about her relationship with Britain's Prince Harry.

Speaking to Vanity Fair for its October 2017 issue, the ‘Suits’ star revealed that the two were introduced in July 2016 by mutual friends in London.

"We're a couple. We're in love," she shared with the publication. "I'm sure there will be a time when we will have to come forward and present ourselves and have stories to tell, but I hope what people will understand is that this is our time. This is for us."

Meghan added, "It's part of what makes it so special, that it's just ours. But we're happy. Personally, I love a great love story."

While discussing about all the attention and fame, she said, "It has its challenges, and it comes in waves—some days it can feel more challenging than others. And right out of the gate it was surprising the way things changed. But I still have this support system all around me, and, of course, my boyfriend's support."