NEW DELHI: Taylor Swift’s first official song ‘Look What You Made Me Do’ from her new album ‘Reputation’, which released on August 25, lands at No.1 on Billboard Hot 100.

Taylor Swift in song ‘Look What You Made Me Do’ from her new album ‘Reputation’.

The position was previously held by ‘Despacito Remix’ by Luis Fonsi, Daddy Yankee featuring Justin Bieber for 16 weeks and has now been replaced by LWYMMD, the single from Taylor Swifts next album.

The video has already crossed more than 230 million views on YouTube.

The song also tops the weekly download sales this year: 353,000 in the week.

It also leads the Digital Song Sales chart and is #1 on Spotify Viral 50, #1 on Spotify Top 200 and UK’s No. 1 amongst the 20 songs making the biggest impact in this week.

The lyric video topped YouTube's record for the most viewed lyric video in 24 hours with more than 19 million views and now has more than 64 million views on YouTube.