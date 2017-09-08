Eva Green will play an astronaut with the European Space Agency that is preparing to go on a one-year mission to the International Space Station.

LOS ANGELES: Hollywood actress Eva Green is all geared up to star in a new astronaut action-drama from ‘Disorder’ director Alice Winocour.

Green will be joined by German actor Lars Eidinger (‘Sils Maria’, ‘Sense8’). An American co-star is soon to be announced for the bilingual drama, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Green will play an astronaut with the European Space Agency that is preparing to go on a one-year mission to the International Space Station, but must first face intense training as well as the impending separation from her 7-year-old daughter.

Winocour is currently prepping the project, tentatively titled 'Proxima', for a nine-week shoot beginning in January.

Winocour said the story takes place as Green’s character prepares to depart.

“[It] is just before the launch, which is the worst part of the astronaut’s training. Because when they get in space they are ready for everything, but just before is really the hard part – how to say goodbye to your relatives, how to prepare your body for space. It’s really about how you put your fears and pain into something bigger than your life,” Winocour shared.

While speaking at the Deauville Film Festival, she noted, “The idea is also to have an astronaut that can be a superheroine and at the same time a mother, because I think in movies mothers are always very weak characters. It’s time that women should assume that you can be an astronaut and a mother too.”

The ‘Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children’ star will be trained by French astronaut Thomas Pesquet, who completed a six month ISS tour in June alongside American astronaut Peggy Whitson.

Green was cast because she embodies an otherworldliness that Winocour has come to know in astronauts.

“I think Eva has this thing that she is here and in another world as well, that she’s not on earth. And I think she’s really sexy too. I think it’s time for her to play in her native language and to act something less gothic, maybe more human,” noted Winocour.

She also shared that James Cameron’s ‘The Abyss’ was an inspiration for the tone of the film.