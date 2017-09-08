Earlier, this sort of meeting took place on May 4, 2013, during the one-year presidency of Hawk Koch, and was led by Koch and Dawn Hudson, who joined the Academy as CEO in 2011. (Photo | Associated Press)

WASHINGTON: It has happened only once so far and now, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences is all set to convene a gathering of all of its members once again.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, the Academy recently invited its 8,427 members to participate in a meeting at on September 28, either in-person at the organization's Beverly Hills headquarters or via live stream on the members-only section of the Academy's website.

While the agenda is unclear, the invitation read, "A Q&A with Board of Governors Officers will close the meeting,” adding that the questions would need to be submitted in advance.

It concluded: "Light refreshments. Members only. No guests."

Earlier, this sort of meeting took place on May 4, 2013, during the one-year presidency of Hawk Koch, and was led by Koch and Dawn Hudson, who joined the Academy as CEO in 2011.

That gathering was promoted as a discussion of "the future of the Academy" and members were permitted to ask questions that had not been prescreened.

This meeting comes just months after Hudson's contract was extended through 2020 and also after the annual election at which one-third of the seats on the board of governors came up for election.

In August, the new board elected cinematographer John Bailey as president of the organisation.