LOS ANGELES: Singer Shania Twain thinks contracting Lyme disease was a blessing in disguise as the illness forced her to take a break.

The "Still the one" hitmaker was left fearing for her career when she contracted the debilitating condition because it affected her vocal chords. Though she was distraught at the idea of not making another record, she's grateful it forced her to take time out, reports montrosepress.com.

She was able to help her 16-year-old son Eja, who she has with ex-husband Robert 'Mutt' Lange, have a normal upbringing during the break, Twain told Radio Times magazine.

"I was able to do performances but couldn't commit to recording an album, which is different; it's a permanent imprint of your instrument. But it was a blessing in disguise. I have appreciation for the break - I love domestic life and would have regretted missing it," she said.

The 52-year-old singer, who is now married to Frederic Thiebaud, says she would have mourned for the rest of the life if she had to quit singing.

"It was devastating. I would have grieved every day for the rest of my life if I hadn't got my voice back. I knew I'd always have a life in music, because other people could record my songs, but I was sad to lose the joy of singing," said Twain.