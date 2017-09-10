TORONTO: "Veep" creator Armando Iannucci is done mining US President Donald Trump for the political satire, and says he finds it difficult to be funny about Trump.

"I find it difficult to be funny about Trump, other than to analyze his language," Iannucci said during a master class he delivered on Saturday at the Toronto Film Festival, reports hollywoodreporter.com.

"It's like a plane taxiing and it's fine, and then it takes off and does a loop-the-loop and then, at that time another plane is taking off, and then they crash and kill lots of people," he added.

He was in Toronto for a world premiere of his latest movie "The Death of Stalin".

Iannucci insisted finding the funny in Trump is complicated as the US President is his own satirist.

"Satire is taking what's true, and then twisting it, and stretching and bending it around into an unusual shape. And that's what he (Trump) does anyways, in any of his tweets," Iannucci said.

The irony, he said, is late-night TV comics with research teams have become journalists during the Trump era.

"Trump has said all this is fake news. So it's comedians that say, okay, we'll make you laugh by just presenting the facts," Iannucci said.