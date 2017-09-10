LOS ANGELES: Singer Zayn Malik used to read letters to his granddad who didn't speak much English, which led to the star's love for books.

"I read a lot as a kid. I don't know if I've ever said this, but my granddad used to get me to read letters. He's actually first-generation Pakistani. He was born in India, before India and Pakistan were divided," Malik told Fader magazine, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

He added: "He came over, and he didn't speak a lot of English, so he used to get me to read his letters to him when I was, like, three or four. So I developed a real want to read things all the time. I would read books constantly as a child."

The "Dusk till dawn" hitmaker still has a passion for reading, and he admits he's obsessed with "conspiracy theory" books at the moment.

He added: "I'm still a reader. I've read a lot of different kinds of things. At the minute, I probably spend too much time reading conspiracy theory books that give my mind way too much information that I probably don't need. I like reading books about aliens and space."

Reading is not Zayn's only hobby though, as he says he's also got quite the green thumb and enjoys growing cucumbers and tomatoes in his garden.

"I've been gardening a lot. I've got cucumber plants, tomato plants, onions, all kinds of crazy things growing. I just went to the local garden shop and bought seeds packets, read the instructions, and tried it at home,"he said.

The "Pillow talk" hitmaker added: "We've got some trees too - lemon trees and apple trees and grapes."