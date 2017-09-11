American singer Janet Jackson, the youngest sibling in the musical Jackson family, got teary-eyed while singing ‘What About’ at her recent concert in Houston. (File | Associated Press)

WASHINGTON: American singer Janet Jackson, the youngest sibling in the musical Jackson family, got teary-eyed while singing ‘What About’ at her recent concert in Houston.

Onstage at the Toyota Center in Houston, the 51-year-old paused after performing her 1997 song ‘What About,’ bent over and sobbed for a few seconds.

She then stood and said, "This is me."

It was a rare emotional moment during an otherwise joyful and high-energy show, reports E! Online.

Earlier during this year, the 51-year-old pop star gave birth to her first child, son Eissa.

The ‘Rhythm Nation’ hit-maker is currently in the process of divorcing her husband, Wissam Al Mana.

The two had been together since 2010.

The song ‘What About’ is about domestic violence and the sample lyrics include, "What about all the s--t you've done to me? / What about the times you hit my face? / What about the times you kept on when I said no more, please?"

Jackson had also appeared emotional after performing the song at her first concert stop in Lafayette, Louisiana on Thursday.

In July 2016, the ‘The Pleasure Principle’ hit-maker delayed her ‘Unbreakable tour’, saying she and her husband were planning their family.