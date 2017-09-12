WASHINGTON: Patty Jenkins, wonder woman behind blockbuster hit ‘Wonder Woman’, is all set to direct the superhero flick's highly-anticipated sequel after months of speculation.

Jenkins has closed a deal with Warner Bros. to helm, co-write and produce the movie, reports The Hollywood Reporter.

It makes her the highest paid female director in Hollywood history.

Gal Gadot already is attached to the follow-up, which Warner Bros. has dated for December 13, 2019.

‘Wonder Woman’ smashed box office records upon its release in July, raking in more than $800 million globally, and becoming the highest-grossing live-action movie by a female director.