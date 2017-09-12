LOS ANGELES: ‘Hawaii Five-0’ actor Daniel Dae Kim is in line to replace Ed Skrein in upcoming ‘Hellboy’ reboot.

Kim will step into the role left vacant by Skrein after an outcry over whitewashing a Asian-American character, according to The Hollywood Reporter.



The 49-year-old actor will play Major Ben Daimio, a rugged military member of the Bureau for Paranormal Research and Defence who, due to a supernatural encounter, can turn into a jaguar when angered or in pain.



The character is Japanese-American in the ‘Hellboy’ comics by creator Mike Mignola.



Skrein had nabbed the role in August but, after a social media protest, made the unprecedented move to step down later that month.



In a statement, he said, “It is clear that representing this character in a culturally accurate way holds significance for people, and that to neglect this responsibility would continue a worrying tendency to obscure ethnic minority stories and voice in the Arts. I feel it is important to honor and respect that.”



Meanwhile, Lionsgate noted, “It was not our intent to be insensitive to issues of authenticity and ethnicity, and we will look to recast the part with an actor more consistent with the character in the source material.”



Helmed by Neil Marshall, David Harbour (‘Stranger Things’) is starring in and as Hellboy, which reboots the franchise centered on the demonic hero from the Mignola comic books.