Actor Emma Stone arrives before the screening of 'The Battle of the Sexes', at the Toronto International Film Festival in Toronto, on Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017. (Photo | AP)

NEW YORK: Hollywood’s highest paid actress Emma Stone owned the red carpet to her feet at the premiere of her new movie ‘Battle of the Sexes’ at the Toronto International Film Festival on Sunday.



The Oscar-winner flaunted her petite figure in a pencil dress with gold-chain straps, a matching clutch, and white pumps.



Her platinum blonde bob was gelled and side-parted and her peachy make-up stood out beautifully.



She was joined by her costar Steve Carell in the premier.



On Saturday, the 28-year-old performed a special tribute to King in honour of the 50th anniversary of the tennis icon’s ‘Triple Crown’ wins in 1967.



Along Tony-nominated singer/songwriter Sara Bareilles, the actress paid tribute to the former world no.1 tennis player at a pre-match ceremony at Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York City, where the U.S. Open is currently being held, as reported by People Magazine.