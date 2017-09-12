LOS ANGELES: It seems like we could have got the golden chance to see Javier Bardem and Tom Cruise sharing screen together in 'Minority Report'.



While delivering a master class at the Toronto Film Festival, Bardem shared that he passed on playing Colin Farrell's role in Minority Report when it was offered to him, according to The Hollywood Reporter.



“When I met him [Spielberg], I was really star-struck. Now I can, because I've done those roles. But at the time, it was difficult for me to jump into a foreign language performance. My English is better now. You may not believe it, but its better.”



Bardem, 48, also then had the option to work widely in his native Spain, especially after his breakout performance alongside Penelope Cruz in the 1992 drama ‘Jamon Jamon’, a movie that eventually led both Spanish performers to fall in love and marry.



He shared, “That was 25 years ago, and we have two children today.”



The Oscar-winning star is in Toronto to promote ‘Mother!’ the Darren Aronofsky drama where he co-stars with Jennifer Lawrence.



He also noted that working with artists like Ed Harris and Michelle Pfeiffer in English language was a challenge.



The ‘Loving Pablo’ star added that actors often seek their identity through their characters, which leaves them without a strong personality of their own. But being the father of two kids requires a strong personality.



So he now takes a different approach to acting, leaving all emotional intensity on set, before he heads back to his family. “I'm forced to leave everything there, after I shoot. And I go back home and it's way healthier,” noted Bardem.