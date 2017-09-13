The documentary will showcase the rise and fall of John DeLorean and will have interviews with his former employees, lawyers, friends and family.

Alec Baldwin will play the famous automaker John DeLorean in the scripted portions of a documantary about the man who designed cars like PPontiacFirebird and Pontiac GTO muscle car.

The film, directed by Don Argott and Sheena M Joyce, will be produced by Tamir Ardon, 9.14Pictures and XYZ films, reports Deadline.

The documentary will showcase the rise and fall of the Detroit legend and will have interviews with his former employees, lawyers, friends and family.

John DeLorean had made news when he became the youngest division head in General Mottors and later went on to create his own company, the famous 'DeLorean Motor Company'. The company woudl face sever financial crisis due to production delays and market depression.

John Z. DeLorean and his wife Christina with the

DeLorean model 12 prototype car. (Photo | AP)

The DeLorean DMC-12 sports car would be later immortalised in the time-travel trilogy, 'Back To the Future'.