NEW DELHI: Paul Walker's daughter Meadow is showing never-ending love to her father on his special day.

On what would have been the late actor's 44th birthday, his famous daughter took to the social media with a wish for all her followers.

She wrote, "In honour of my dad's birthday today, we're challenging you to DO GOOD! Share a video or photo of your random act of kindness and nominate 4 people to join the challenge! Be sure to tag the foundation as well as hashtag #PWFdogoodchallenge, so we can check out all of your posts! I nominate @marisamiller @vindiesel @meghanrochey & @lilchaseyk."

Alongside the post, she also shared a nostalgic photo, in which she can be seen enjoying a dance-off with her dad.

More than three years after Paul was killed in a car accident, the actor's legacy continues to live, thanks to the Paul Walker Foundation and Reach Out WorldWide.

Meadow previously wrote on Instagram, "Reflecting on my father, I found myself reflecting on his passions. His passion for the ocean, his passion for rescuing animals, his passion for helping people and his passion for spontaneous goodwill. I wanted to start this foundation because I want to share that piece of him with the world. I want to share that part of him with others."