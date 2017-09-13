Comedian Rebel Wilson has been given USD 3.6 million compensation for being defamed by 'bully' media publisher.

She has just received Australia's biggest ever defamation payout following her bitter legal dispute with the publisher.

According to news.com.au, the judge claimed the extent of Wilson's defamation was "unprecedented" and warranted substantial damages to the comedian.

The 37-year-old actress has been very outspoken about her legal battle with the publication house on social media.

On Wednesday, she took to Twitter and announced that she had won the bitter case captioning, "Today was the end of a long and hard court battle against Bauer Media who viciously tried to take me down with a series of false articles."

In a series of tweets, she highlighted that the case "wasn't about the money" and that she would donate the damages to "some great Australian charities" and the Australian film industry.