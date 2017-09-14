NEW DELHI: The recently released American supernatural horror flick, ‘It,’ has already collected Rs 10.07 crore in first five days in India.

Trade Analyst Taran Adarsh shared the film’s collection on his Twitter handle, writing, “#IT Fri 1.67 cr, Sat 2.82 cr, Sun 3.03 cr, Mon 1.27 cr, Tue 1.28 cr. Total: ? 10.07 cr Nett. India biz... All versions.”

The movie opened at the Box Office with a collection of Rs 1.67 crore in India.

It did well during the first weekend and so far, the business seems to be doing great.

The film, which is directed by Andy Muschietti, based on the 1986 novel of the same name by Stephen King.

The movie, which stars Jaeden Lieberher and Bill Skarsgård, released on September 8.