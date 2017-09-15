Home Entertainment English

Sam Smith reveals his mother knew he was gay

A file image of Sam Smith.

By ANI

WASHINGTON: Not every parent is supportive when their kid comes out as gay, but Sam Smith was lucky that his parents accepted him for what he is.

In a recent interview with the Attitude magazine, the ‘Like I Can’ singer said, “When I told my mum she said she always knew, she said she knew when I was three, and my dad just asked if I was absolutely sure. And I was sure, even at that age, but they were incredibly supportive.”

The ‘Too Good at Goodbyes’ singer revealed that his father expressed concern over the possible mistreatment of Smith because of the London neighborhood they lived in, reports E! Online.

He noted, "I think my dad was scared for me, because of his own life experience. I think he saw a lot of kids get bullied and just felt really nervous for me. Especially when, at 16 and 17, I used to wear a lot of makeup and dressed very differently at school."
 
"He didn't have a problem with it, but he was really worried about me."

When asked if he was ever bullied for being gay, Sam revealed that he did endure some “awful” moments.

But he added that he was lucky to have a very good group of friends around me. 

