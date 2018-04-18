Singer Christina Aguilera celebrates her freckles

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: Singer Christina Aguilera went for a make-up free look, proudly flaunting her freckles, as she was getting a new piercing.

The "Beautiful" singer, 37, shared a series of make-up free photographs of herself getting new ear piercings on her social media accounts, reports people.com.

"Forgot how much I love getting pierced... So euphoric for me... Wonder what else I should get done again," Aguilera tweeted along with a photograph.

Aguilera shared more snapshots of her piercing on Instagram.

The "Dirrty" singer reportedly once had 12 body piercings, including her in her vagina, navel, tongue, lower lip, ears and right nipple.