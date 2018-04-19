LOS ANGELES: The BBC has ordered a documentary on former British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher, titled "Thatcher".

The docu series, based on the life of the "Iron Lady", will be five-hours long in duration, Variety reported. The show comes almost four decades after Thatcher came to power. She served as UK PM from 1979 to 1990 and passed away in 2013.

"Thatcher" will explore the legacy of the Conservative politician often voted as both Britain's best and worst post-war leader.

Distributed in five chapters of one hour each, the film will air on BBC Two in the UK and the Studios plan on selling it internationally.

The BBC promises "a front-row seat as Thatcher rides the tumultuous tides of public support through three election victories, as the nation yo-yos and divides itself between soaring adulation and violent unrest."

The series will tell the story of how a young girl from a modest English market town, who trained as a chemist, went on to become a world leader.

Aysha Rafaele, creative director of BBC Studios' documentary unit, said, "Whether we love it or hate it, we all live in a world created by Margaret Thatcher.

"This new BBC Two series will explore how the ideology that she espoused and embodied came to be the defining narrative of the last 40 years."