LOS ANGELES: Veteran star Kevin Costner is in negotiations to lend his voice to a dog's character in the film "The Art of Racing in the Rain".

The film is an adaptation of Garth Stein's best-selling novel of the same and is told through the perspective of a family dog, who looks back on his life and the lessons he has learned from his professional race car-driver owner named Denny.

If finalised, Costner, 63, will voice Enzo, the family dog, and will join "This is Us" star Milo Ventimiglia, who will be playing Denny, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The movie will be directed by "Goodbye Christopher Robin" helmer Simon Curtin.

Costner is best known for films such as "The Bodyguard", "Hidden Figures", "Field of Dreams", "Waterworld" and "Dances with Wolves", which fetched the Oscar for Best Director.

He will be next seen in the series "Yellowstone" and also in Netflix crime drama "The Highwaymen", co-starring Woody Harrelson and Kathy Bates.