LOS ANGELES: Actor Taron Egerton has been roped in to star as Elton John in "Rocketman," the biopic about the legendary singer.

Paramount Pictures is close to lock a deal to finance and distribute the project worldwide, reported Variety.

Dexter Fletcher, who is also directing the Freddie Mercury biopic "Bohemian Rhapsody," is attached to helm the project.

Matthew Vaughn and his Marv Films will produce, along with John and his Rocket Pictures partner David Furnish.

The film, penned by Lee Hall, will include John's emergence as a prodigy at the Royal Academy of Music to becoming a music superstar and his partnership with songwriting collaborator Bernie Taupin.

John became a star with the 1973 album 'Goodbye Yellow Brick Road', which topped the charts for two months in the US and UK.

Vaughn and Egerton have teamed on both "Kingsman" films and on "Eddie the Eagle," which Fletcher directed with Egerton starring.

Fletcher and Vaughn have previously worked together on "Lock, Stock And Two Smoking Barrels" and "Layer Cake."