WASHINGTON D.C: American actress Dakota Johnson opened up about filming the series of Fifty Shades of Grey and revealed that she had to undergo a therapy.

In an interview with Elle magazine, the 28-year-old star said," No lie, it f****d me up so much that I had to go to therapy," quoted contact music.

"I've come to terms with the fact that the projects I want to work on don't exist, so I'm going to have to create them for myself," she confessed. "I feel incredibly grateful that I'm in a position to do that," she added.

She also said that the experience had an impact on her when it came the next project, the remake of horror classic Suspiria.

Fifty Shades series is an erotic romantic drama film in which a literature student, Anastasia Steel, falls into a turbulent romance with BDSM-fixated Christian Grey (played by Jamie Dornan).