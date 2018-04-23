LOS ANGELES: After seven books, eight films and one Broadway play, author JK Rowling says she is content with the way the story of "Harry Potter" has turned out and she would not want to stretch the plot any further.

The 52-year-old writer, who co-created "Harry Potter and the Cursed Child" along with director John Tiffany and playwright Jack Thorne, said the audience should not expect a sequel to the play as everything related to 'The Boy Who Lived' has been said and done, Variety reported.

"I think we really have now told, in terms of moving the story forward, the story that I, in the back of my mind, wanted to tell," Rowling said before the day-long, multi-part "Cursed Child" opened.

John Tiffany and I being British and reserved at the #CursedChildNYC after party. pic.twitter.com/DtAs0VqcTV — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) April 23, 2018

The plot focuses on the relationship Harry shares with his son, Albus Severus Potter.

The bestselling novelist added, "I think it's quite obvious, in the seventh book, in the epilogue, that Albus is the character I'm more interested in.

And I think we've done the story justice.

"So I think pushing it on to Harry's grandchildren really would be quite a cynical move, and I'm not interested in doing that."